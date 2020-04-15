Theresa L. Kay, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa L. Kay, 63, passed away Saturday evening, April 11, 2020, at Hospice House, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Theresa was born March 2, 1957, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Phillip and Mary Caputo Cretella and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1975 graduate of Girard High School and earned an associate’s degree in dental hygiene from Youngstown State University.

Theresa worked as a dental hygienist for 30 years.

Mrs. Kay greatly enjoyed reading, cooking and attending Cleveland Indians baseball games but most of all, Theresa enjoyed the time she spent with her family and the annual family trip to Geneva-on-the-Lake.

She was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard.

Theresa leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 36 years, John Kay, whom she married, January 27, 1984; two sons, John (Nicole) Kay and Joseph Kay, both of Girard; two stepgrandchildren, Elliana Robinson and Rodney Robinson III; two sisters, Sara (Tom) Bova of Findlay and Maggie Cretella of Girard; two brothers, Rusty Cretella of Girard and Frank (Karen) Cretella of Girard and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Theresa will be truly and sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Due to the current virus pandemic, no public calling hours or services will be scheduled at this time. Private services will take place on Wednesday, April 22, at 1:00 p.m., at Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

A public memorial service and celebration of Theresa’s life will take place at a later date. Please check back to the funeral home website for dates and times of service, where they will be posted as they become available.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Theresa’s name to St. Rose Church, 48 E. Main Street, Girard, OH 44420.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 16, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.