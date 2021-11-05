Theresa D. Diyorio, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa D. Diyorio, 90, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, November 3, 2021, at her home.

Theresa was born April 20, 1931, in Warren, and was the daughter of the late William and Margaret Leone DiFebo.

She was raised in Niles and graduated from Niles McKinley High School in 1948.

She was a homemaker who devoted much of her adult life to raising and caring for her family. Theresa married her husband, James, on November 4, 1950, and they spent many years together in Niles, raising their two sons, Joseph and James.

When they were in their late 60s, Theresa and her husband decided to retire to Lakeland, Florida and in 2016, Theresa came back to Ohio to live with her son and his wife in Austintown.

Mrs. Diyorio was of the Catholic faith and belonged to Mt. Carmel Church in Niles for many years.

She was a tremendously good cook, with her specialties being wedding soup, pasta sauce, meatloaf and roasted chicken. She was an avid reader, and liked doing ceramics projects. Her greatest joy in life was the time she spent with her six grandchildren.

Theresa leaves her son, James (Sheryl) Diyorio, with whom she made her home; a daughter-in-law, Marti Diyorio of Mulberry, Florida; a brother-in-law, Nick Vinchwater of Jackson, Mississippi; the loves of her life, her grandchildren, Jeff, Mike, Nick, Brian, Dave and Andrea and nine great-grandchildren.

Her husband of nearly 53 years, James A. Diyorio, died February 12, 2003, in Florida. She was also preceded in death by her son, Joseph Diyorio, and a sister, Betty Vinchwater.

Per Theresa’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. A memorial dinner honoring Theresa’s life will take place at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

Theresa’s family thanks Hospice of the Valley for the kindness shown and care given to her and her family during her final days.

To send flowers to Theresa’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 7, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.