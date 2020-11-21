Theodore E. Behnke, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theodore E. “Ted” Behnke, 85, of the city’s South Side, passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon, November 19, 2020 at The Woodlands at AustinWoods.

Ted was born September 28, 1935 in Youngstown and was a son of the late Erwin and Ruth Jones Behnke. He was raised in Struthers and was a 1953 graduate of Struthers High School.

Mr. Behnke proudly served in the United States Army towards the end of the Korean War, where he was a paratrooper and airborne ranger with the 101st Airborne Division.

Ted worked as a delivery driver for many years for Mahoning Valley Distributing, from where he retired.

He enjoyed bowling and playing pool and he enjoyed his family and the many friendships he made during his lifetime.

Ted was of the Lutheran faith.

He is survived by six children, Bianca (Randy) Minick of Austintown, Brian (Carrie) Behnke of Niles, Belinda Cain of North Carolina, Barry Behnke of Austintown, Brad (Myrna) Behnke of Tracy, California and Anthony (Mary Ann) Behnke of Girard; four stepchildren, John (Kim) Book of North Carolina, Cheri Book (John Anstead) of North Jackson, Keith (Teri) Book of Salem and Cindy Book of Salem; many grandchildren; many, many great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; a sister, Donna Bezilla of Austintown and his former wife, Janice Vinion Behnke of Niles.

His wife, Beverly, whom he married in 1977, died in 2015. Two brothers, Fred and James Behnke, also preceded Ted in death.

Family and friends may call from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown.

A private funeral service for the immediate family only will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the funeral home.

If paying respects to the family, please follow all current health protocols and guidelines. To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so, please remember Ted and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Committal services with a military tribute will follow the funeral home service and will be at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown.

