CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theodore A. “Ted” Boggs, Jr., 74, passed away peacefully with family by his side Thursday morning, December 10, 2020, at Briarfield Manor in Austintown.

Ted was born May 5, 1946, in Youngstown, and was a son of the late Theodore A. Boggs Sr. and Mary DePrim Boggs.

He was a 1964 graduate of East High School and lived his life in this area.

Ted earned a bachelors degree in education from Kent State University and later, a masters degree in education from Westminster College in Pennsylvania.

A lifelong educator, Mr. Boggs taught at Frank Ohl Middle School in Austintown. He also coached the school’s basketball, track, and wrestling teams and enjoyed singing with the school choir during the annual Christmas Holiday concerts. Ted loved teaching and loved his students dearly.

After retiring from teaching, Mr. Boggs worked part-time at St. Elizabeth Hospital as a dispatcher in the security department.

Ted was a member of St. Christine Church in Youngstown, where he was a Eucharistic Minister and lector. He was also a master mason and a past-master at Allen Lodge No. 276.

Mr. Boggs leaves to cherish his memory the love of his life, his wife, Marie Ianazone Boggs, whom he married December 14, 1968; his beloved daughter, Michelle (Jeff) Wolfson of Orange County, California; two grandsons, Jeffrey Wolfson II and Jaden Wolfson, both of Orange County; four brothers, Rick (Connie) Boggs, Tony (Patty) Boggs, John (Stephanie) Boggs and Raymond (Fran) Boggs; a brother-in-law, Mike (Shirley) Ianazone; many nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

Due to the current pandemic, private calling hours and private services only will take place Friday, December 18, 2020 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, with private committal to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown. Please remember Ted and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Ted’s family thanks the staff of Briarfield Manor for the love and exceptional care given to Ted. Thanks also from Ted’s family to Harbor Light Hospice for the comfort and support provided.

In Ted’s memory, contributions may be made in his name by mail to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or online through www.stjude.org

