YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thelma J. Chizmar, 90, a lifelong resident of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday morning, January 16, 2023 at Briarfield Manor in Austintown.

Thelma was born June 23, 1932, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Sherman and Genevieve Martin Morlan.

She was a 1950 graduate of Chaney High School and dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

Thelma also worked outside the home at Sparkle Markets for 30 years and retired as head cashier in 1987.

Mrs. Chizmar was a member of St. Brendan Church.

She enjoyed traveling the country and camping with her family in their motor home, visiting 48 of the 50 states, missing only Hawaii and Alaska. A skilled seamstress and quilt artist, Thelma enjoyed quilting lovingly distributing her handmade quilts to many members of her family. Thelma also enjoyed baking and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren and treasured the many wonderful memories they made together while teaching them how to bake and sew.

Thelma will always be remembered as the “stitch” that held the family together.

Mrs. Chizmar leaves to cherish her memory, her three sons, Daniel Chizmar of Boardman, Michael (Virginia) Chizmar of Youngstown and Joseph (Lynn) Chizmar of Rocky Point, North Carolina; her daughter-in-law, Erin Chizmar of Youngstown; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and many extended family members.

Her husband of 62 years, Rudy J. Chizmar, whom she married April 10, 1951, passed away August 9, 2013.

A son, Thomas Chizmar, a brother, Larry Morlan, and a sister, Maxine Rudick also preceded Thelma in death.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where funeral services will take place at 6:00 p.m.

Thelma will be laid to rest next to her beloved Rudy at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

