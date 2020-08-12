Theda L. Kurtiak, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theda L. Kurtiak, 91, of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully early Monday morning, August 10, 2020, in the comfort of her home.

Theda was born September 9, 1928, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Dwight and Dorothy Cleland and lived her life in this area.

She was a graduate of the former James Hillman High School and graduated from the St. Elizabeth School of Nursing.

Theda was an LPN for 40 years and worked at Cafaro Hospital and Youngstown Osteopathic Hospital. She was a devoted and caring nurse who dedicated her life to helping others and caring for the sick.

She was a member of St. Anne Ukrainian Catholic Church in Austintown and she enjoyed cooking.

Theda leaves her daughter, Susan Kurtiak, with whom she shared her home.

Preceding her in death was her husband, John Kurtiak, whom she married in 1949; a daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Steve Sebest; a son, John Kurtiak Jr. and siblings, Eleanor Marko, John Cleland, Bob Cleland, Francis Cleland, Martha Russell and Betty Stanford.

Friends may call from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 14, 2020, at St. Anne Ukrainian Catholic Church, at the northeast corner of Kirk and Raccoon Roads in Austintown, where a funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. If attending, please follow all current health protocols and guidelines. To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so, please remember Theda and her daughter in your thoughts and prayers.

Interment will be at Belmont Park Cemetery in Liberty Township following the church service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

