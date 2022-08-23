YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terry L. Cockrell, 62, formerly of Fremont, passed away early Wednesday morning, August 17, 2022, at Oasis Center for Rehabilitation and Healing.

Terry was born October 26, 1959, in Fremont, a daughter of the late Norman and Betty Day Cockrell, and came to the Youngstown area five years ago to be closer to her family.

She was a graduate of Clyde High School and worked as a nurse’s aide for St. Francis Rehabilitation Center and later worked privately in home health care.

Terry enjoyed shopping, watching NASCAR and sprint car races. She also enjoyed spending time with her friends but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Terry leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Justin (Lacey) Cockrell of Youngstown; three grandchildren, Aubree, Colyn and Scott; a great-granddaughter, Scarlet and one “on the way”; three sisters, Pam Clark of Fremont, Sandy Yohe (Donnie) of Fremont, and Jayne Cockrell (Brian) of North Carolina and many nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Terry will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m.

Terry’s family would like to extend a very special thank you to the nurses and staff of Hospice of the Valley and the nurses and staff at Oasis Center for the kindness shown and compassionate care given to Terry throughout her illness.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday August 24, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.