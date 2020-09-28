Terrence L. Cook, West Farmington, Ohio

WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terrence L. “Terry” Cook, 61, formerly of Youngstown, passed away unexpectedly Friday morning, September 25, 2020, in the emergency room at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren following a brief illness.

Terry was born April 12, 1959, in Youngstown, a son of the late Thomas G. Cook and Lena Sandy Cook, and lived his entire life in the area.

He was a 1977 graduate of Chaney High School and served in the U.S. Army during peacetime.

Mr. Cook worked various jobs in the area throughout his lifetime.

In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was an avid sports fan and was a big fan of the Cleveland Browns.

He will be remembered by his brothers, Jace (Cheryl) Cook of Austintown and John (Larraine) Cook of Youngstown; his sister, Brenda Bier of Cadiz; his companion, Diane Morgan of West Farmington; many nieces and nephews and his best friend, Chuck Balog.

Besides his parents; two brothers, William and Robert Cook; a brother-in-law, Jim Bier; a sister-in-law, Ollie Cook and a cousin, Robert Mayhew, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 30, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where a funeral service will take place at 2:00 p.m.

Please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols when paying respects to the family and attending the service. To those who cannot attend the visitation or service, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Terry and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Committal services with military honors will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman.

In lieu of flowers, in light of Terry’s unexpected passing, donations to the funeral home to help with final expenses will be appreciated.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 29 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

