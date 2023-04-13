GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Teresa A. Minton, 52, passed away Wednesday afternoon, April 5, 2023, following a brief illness.

Teresa was born March 24, 1971, in Flushing, New York, a daughter of Paul and Patricia Gallagher Minton and came to the Girard area in 2003.

She attended St. Rose Church.

Teresa enjoyed playing Bingo, listening to music, specifically rock music, visiting the beach and was a proud supporter of our military. Most of all, Teresa enjoyed spending time with her family and her grandchildren brought her great joy.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her three children, Sean Paul Minton of New York, Anamcara Rock (Noah) of Girard and Isabella Rock of Girard; three grandchildren, David Rock, Nova Rock and Gracelynn Rock; her mother, Patricia Minton of New York; her brother, Sean Minton (Dawn Nemeth) of New York; a nephew, Connor (Allison) Aldrich; a close family friend and father of her grandchildren, David and Nova, Cody Workman and many extended family members.

Teresa will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her father, Paul Minton and true love, David Rock, preceded Teresa in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. on Friday, April 14, 2023, at St. Rose Church, 48 E. Main Street, Girard, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.

Entombment will follow at Pineview Memorial Park in Warren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

Due to Teresa’s sudden and unexpected passing, her family has set up a gofundme account to help with the expenses in the days and weeks to come. Those wishing to make monetary donations to the family may do so by clicking this link. https://www.gofundme.com/f/teresa-minton-rock.



To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 14 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.