CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ted R. Miller, 73, went home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ early Wednesday morning, October 26, 2022.

Theodore was born August 10, 1949, in Jefferson, Ohio, a son of the late Robert and Esther Perkins Miller and came to the Canfield area in 2017.

He was a 1967 graduate of Jefferson High School, where he was a member of the football and the wrestling team.

After graduation, Ted proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was a decorated veteran.

Ted later attended Liberty University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Ted worked at TrueTemper in quality assurance in both, Geneva, Ohio and Kansas City, Missouri. He later worked as the quality assurance manager with the United States Postal Service until he retired in 2010.

A devout Christian, Mr. Miller was an active member of Austintown Baptist Church, where he served as trustee. Ted was formerly an active member of Eagleville Bible Church in Jefferson, where he also served as trustee.

He was a member of the American Legion Post 177 in Canfield and also was a Mahoning County Board of Elections poll worker.

Ted enjoyed body building, hiking and was an avid reader, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Mr. Miller leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 42 years, Sandy Lapushansky Miller, whom he married January 19, 1980 in Orrick, Missouri; two brothers, Jim (Dodie) Miller of Warren and Tom (Kathy) Miller of Nashville, Tennessee; a sister, Betty Silver, of Jefferson and many nieces and nephews, many great nieces and nephews and many, many worldwide friends.

He will always be remembered as a kind, generous, loving and selfless gentleman by all who knew and loved him.

A brother, Bob Miller; two sisters, Mary Hughart and Esther McMannes, a brother-in-law, George McMannes and an infant sister, Roberta, preceded Ted in death.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Austintown Baptist Church, 1180 South Raccoon Road, Austintown, where a funeral service will take place at 12:00 Noon.

Family and friends may gather again from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Eagleville Bible Church. 1981 OH-45, Rock Creek, Ohio, where a funeral service will take place at 12:00 Noon.

A committal service with military honors will follow at Oakdale Cemetery in Jefferson.

In lieu of flowers, Ted’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to Austintown Baptist Church, 1180 South Raccoon Road, Austintown, OH 44515.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

