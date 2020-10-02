Sylvia M. Ezzo, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sylvia M. Ezzo, 89, formerly of Girard, passed away peacefully Monday afternoon, September 30, 2020, at her home following a lengthy illness.



Sylvia was born Sept. 19, 1931, in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Frederick C. and Sarah M. Bernard Radcliffe and came to the Girard area as a teenager.



She dedicated her life to raising, loving and caring for her family and after the unexpected death of her husband, Sylvia stepped in to run his business, General Claim and Medical Adjustment, for 12 years.



Mrs. Ezzo was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard. She was also a member of the American Business Women’s Association, where she enjoyed networking with many professional women throughout the area, making many lifelong friends.



She was an avid reader and enjoyed doing crafts, crocheting and knitting. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, Sylvia greatly enjoyed her family, especially her grandchildren.



Her husband of 40 years, Joseph F. Ezzo, whom she married September 29, 1951, passed away June 18, 1992.



Mrs. Ezzo leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Deborah (John) Kametz of Stow and Sarah (Gregory) Nickel of Pittsburgh; a son, Thomas Ezzo, with whom she made her home; three grandchildren, Kristen (Joshua) Minnich, Kayli Ezzo and Dominic Nickel; two sisters, Evelyn Hood of Virginia and Harriet (Harold) Lane of Stow; a brother, Jack (Lorna) Radcliffe of Conneaut; many nieces and nephews; many extended family members and many friends.



Besides her parents and her husband, a son, David Ezzo, passed away in 1999. Brothers, Kenneth and Leslie, and a sister, Stella, also preceded Sylvia in death.



Private family services only will be held at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State St., in Girard.



Sylvia will be laid to rest next to her husband at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.



Sylvia’s family would like to extend heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the staff of Harbor Light Hospice for the kindness shown and care given to Sylvia this past year.

