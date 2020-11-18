Sylvia K. Ostapiak, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sylvia K. Ostapiak, 73, passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon, November 15, 2020, at her home with her family by her side following a courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia.



Sylvia was born July 3, 1947, in Wurzberg, Germany and was a daughter of the late Andrew and Anna Kuncio Feduneczko. She came to America with her family as a child in 1951 and shortly thereafter settled in Youngstown.



After graduating from Fitch High School in 1966, Sylvia continued her education at Southside Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1969.

She had a great passion for nursing and was known by many for her ability to gracefully comfort and care for others during their time of need. For 47 years, Sylvia dedicated her life’s work to being a recovery room nurse at various local hospitals, including North Side Hospital, St Elizabeth Medical Center, Austintown Ambulatory and Lee Eye Center, before she retired in 2015.



In 1968, Sylvia met Peter Ostapiak at Krakusy Hall in Youngstown. During their courtship, the couple loved listening to their favorite song, “Unchained Melody.” On August 17, 1968, they married at Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church in Youngstown and began their life together.



Sylvia was a longtime member of St. Anne Ukrainian Catholic Church where sang in the choir and loved to volunteer, especially with pyrohy-making and at the church festivals.



In her free time, she was an avid reader of fiction novels and enjoyed tending to her grandchildren.



A devoted, wife, mother, and grandmother, Sylvia leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 52 years, Peter Ostapiak; her daughter, Christina (Robert) Rompf of Cuyahoga Falls; two sons, Peter (Jennifer) Ostapiak of North Jackson and Mark Ostapiak of Oakland, California; a brother, John Feduneczko of Austintown and grandchildren, Emily, Robert, Anna, Eric, Chelsea and Lauren.



Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 19, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Anne Ukrainian Catholic Church, on the northeast corner of Kirk and Raccoon Roads in Austintown, with Rev. Lubomyr Zhybak officiating.

Sylvia’s family will receive family and friends at the church one hour prior to the service on Thursday, November 19, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Due to the current virus pandemic, all mourners will be required to wear a mask and honor the six-foot social distance rule. To those who cannot attend the visitation or services, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please remember Sylvia and her family in your thoughts and prayers.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sylvia’s name to The Lewy Body Dementia Association, securely online through https://www.lbda.org/donate/; or by mail to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road SW, Lilburn, GA 30047

Sylvia’s family wishes to express appreciation and thanks to the staff with Crossroads Hospice. Also, the family extends deep gratitude to all of the countless neighbors and friends who supported and comforted them during this very difficult time.

