Sylvia A. Poventud, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sylvia A. Poventud, 78, formerly of Youngstown’s South Side, passed away of complications from Covid-19 Friday afternoon, New Year’s Day, January 1, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Sylvia was born July 29, 1942, in Youngstown and lived most of her life in Youngstown, which she always considered “home.”

Sylvia worked for Geordan’s Candy Factory on South Avenue for several years.

After her marriage in 1969, Sylvia enjoyed being a homemaker and a mom who dedicated her life to raising and caring for her family.

She was a former member of Youngstown Baptist Church on New Road, and was a former member of Crossroads Church. She loved singing karaoke, and enjoyed music and dancing and she especially enjoyed hosting large gatherings of family, friends, and neighbors at her home.

Sylvia’s husband of 36 years, Hernan Poventud, whom she married Oct. 16, 1969, passed away February 8, 2006.

She leaves three children, Monica (Joe) Pawlen of Austintown, Hernan (Jessica) Rosario of Youngstown, and Rafael Rosario (Charlie McRoberts) of Berlin Center; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Private visitation will be Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where a private funeral service will follow with her son, Pastor Hernan Rosario officiating. Please keep and Sylvia and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

Committal services will take place at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown, where Mrs. Poventud will be laid to rest next to her husband.

