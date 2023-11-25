POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Suzanne Ruth Gunia Boris, 65, passed away Monday afternoon, November 20, 2023, at the Cleveland Clinic surrounded by family and friends.

Suzanne was born January 2, 1958, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Walter and Betty Stopyra Gunia and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1976 graduate of Ursuline High School and attended Youngstown State University where she majored in medical technology.

Suzanne worked as a lab tech at Northside Hospital for 37 years before she retired.

Sue loved to travel with her husband, Jim and family and friends. She had a talent for decorating and often enjoyed attending “Sip & Paint” events throughout the area. Sue also loved her family and friends and visiting with them during the holidays. She was best known for her sweet potato casserole on Thanksgiving.

She had a heart of gold and her loving and caring personality was contagious. She was always thinking of others and going out of her way to make others happy. Her family and friends meant the world to her and she will always be remembered as being supportive, loyal and dependable. Sue had a wonderful smile and a zany personality and was always involved with the fun and laughter.

Sue was an accomplished seamstress and an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns. She was also a true fan of country music and especially enjoyed the songs from artist Tim McGraw.

Suzanne leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 41 years, the love of her life, Jim “Daddy” Boris, whom she married June 12, 1982; a brother, Timothy (Cheryl) Gunia of Burghill, Ohio; a nephew, David; three nieces, Heidi, Kelli and Amy Jo; her loyal dog, Ellie, who was her cuddle buddy; many cousins, including Mary Kibler, who was like a sister to Sue and was very close to her and many extended family members and many friends.

Sue will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Family and friends may call from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 26, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home where a funeral service will take place at 6:00 p.m.

Sue’s family would like to extend a very special thank you to the nurses and staff of Mercy Health ICU, Cleveland Clinic ICU and Dr. Sudhir Krishnan and his team for the love and care given to Suzanne and her family.

