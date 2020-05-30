Susan Ellen Pasquale, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan E. Sheridan Pasquale, 77, passed away late Thursday evening, May 28, 2020, at Omni Manor Nursing Home. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Susan was born June 2, 1942, in Butler, Pennsylvania and was a daughter of the late Thomas Vester Sheridan and Doris Isabella Richardson Sheridan.

She devoted her adult life to caring for those with disabilities, first in group homes caring for mentally-disabled young adults and then she dedicated many years providing in-home health care for the Visiting Nurses Association. Sue was loved dearly by many of those she cared for.

She was a member of St. Brendan Church in Youngstown, where she once served as a eucharistic minister.

Sue leaves her husband of nearly 60 years, William V. Pasquale, whom she married in June of 1960; four children, William M. (Jean) Pasquale of Michigan, Ronald R. (Laura) Pasquale of Texas, Judy Pasquale of Ohio and Diane Pasquale of Ohio; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Thomas Sheridan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2, at St. Brendan Church, 2800 Oakwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44509. Visitation will take place at the church from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., prior to the mass. All in attendance are encouraged to please follow the appropriate guidelines to help protect against the current virus.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

