STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sue Yourst Frank, 96, passed away peacefully, Monday morning, February 27, 2023, at the Inn at Glenellen with her family by her side.

Sue was born November 27, 1926, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Elias Marunczak and Mary Bodnar Marunczak, and raised her family in Struthers.

Sue was a 1944 graduate of South High School and joined the United States Cadet Nurse Corps, an accelerated nursing program for women to help alleviate the nursing shortage during World War II. Sue studied nursing at the St. Francis School of Nursing in Columbus and as a part of her studies, she spent six months on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in Browning, Montana before returning to Ohio for graduation in 1947. Sue then studied anesthesia at the School of Anesthesia in St. Elizabeth Hospital. She was a member of the first graduating class and was the third student to graduate in 1948.

She worked as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist for Bell Park Anesthesia Associates in Youngstown, working in both St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Trumbull Memorial Hospital for many years and also did free lance work for several oral surgeons and ear, nose and throat specialists in the area before retiring in 1988.

Mrs. Frank was a member of St. Anne Ukrainian Catholic Church in Austintown and sang in the church choir.

She had an unwavering faith and a love for her family that was beyond compare. She counted her blessings daily and refused to see anything but the good in others. She was a shining example of a life well lived and will be deeply missed but her memory and spirit will live in our hearts forever.

Sue leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Susan (Dr. Pat) Thomas of Lake Milton; her son, Greg (Paula) Yourst of Ortonville, Michigan; two granddaughters, Jessica (T.J.) Hughes and Andrea (Nick) Nolting; two grandsons, Sgt. Collin Ward (Capt. Brianna Lung DDS) and Spencer Ward; six great-grandchildren, Addison, Jackson, Owen, Ainsley, Noah and Neve; a daughter-in-law, Linda Yourst of Hubbard; two stepsons, Jack (Stephanie) Frank and Gary (Linda) Frank; four step grandchildren, Nicholas and Natalie Frank, Ann (Curtis) Lloyd and Rachel (Flavio) Aiken, and their children. Sue also leaves many nieces and nephews and extended family members and her beloved grand dog, Libby.

Her first husband, Nick Yourst, whom she married in 1951 passed away in 1993. Her second husband, John S. Frank, whom she married in 1999 passed away in 2017.

A son, Nick Yourst and a sister, Helen Kozlow, also preceded Sue in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023, at St. Anne Ukrainian Catholic Church 4310 Kirk Rd., Austintown, where a funeral service will take place at 11:30 a.m.

Private interment will take place at a later date at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

