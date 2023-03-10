GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sue Ellen Gurd, 76, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Hospice House with her family by her side.

Sue was born December 25, 1946, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Leonard and Phoebe Savage Schober, and lived in the area for most of her life.

Sue was a graduate of Girard High School and dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

She was a member of New Life Christian Fellowship in Liberty Township.

Sue was a member of TOPS in Austintown, the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3298 in Austintown and Curves in Girard.

Sue enjoyed sewing and making crafts, but she especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Mrs. Gurd leaves to cherish her memory her two daughters, Susan Ruberto of Toronto, Ohio and Jill Weston of Youngstown; five grandchildren, Paul (Sayla May) Ruberto, Jr., Amber (Brian) Summers, Andrew Ruberto, Bryon McCory and Jacob McCory; six great-grandchildren, Bailey, Gracie, Aiden, Skylar, Payton and Jasper; a sister, Sherry (Earl) Wagner of Niles; two sisters-in-law, Jean Schober of Girard and Darlene Schober of Niles, and many nieces and nephews and extended family members.

Her husband of 15 years, Clifford Gurd, whom she married June 7, 1993, passed away April 30, 2008.

A sister, Darlene Walker, two brothers, Terry Schober and Leonard Schober, a great-grandson, Isaac, and a son-in-law, Paul Ruberto Sr., also preceded Sue in death.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a memorial service which will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at New Life Christian Fellowship 2088 Tibbetts Wick Rd., Girard, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 12, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.