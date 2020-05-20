Steven Edward Fish, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steven Edward Fish, 40, passed away late Wednesday morning, May 13, 2020, at University Hospitals, Cleveland. He was called to Heaven, breaking the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

Steven was born Sept. 27, 1979, in Youngstown, a son of Clyde “Gene” Fish Jr. and Mary Wyant Fish, and lived his life in this area.

He was a 1997 graduate of Chaney High School and was a self-employed DJ.

Steve was an amazing guy with an outgoing, vibrant personality. His passion in life was other people. He loved making other people laugh and bringing people up with his energy. Steve’s work as a DJ allowed him to play to those strengths. Whether there were two people in the room, or 2,000, he knew how to make every single person feel like he was playing just for them. Steve managed to make every event he worked, every night out, a most memorable one for those who were there when he played.



At the age of 21, Steve was diagnosed with renal failure. One year later, he successfully received a kidney transplant. He never went a day without being thankful for his treatment and the transplant. Unfortunately, the very medicine that helped him to maintain the transplant also weakened his immune system, preventing his ability to fight off other diseases.

On April 8, he was admitted to the hospital with Covid-19 and he fought every day for five weeks. The virus affected not only his lungs, but nearly every organ in his body and as hard as Steve fought, he could not stay any longer.

Steve leaves to cherish his memory his parents, Gene and Mary Fish of Youngstown; his brother, Adam (Jennifer) Fish of Boardman; his sister, Amber (Mark) Schrock of Austintown; two nieces, Kristyn and Katelyn; three nephews, Justin, Remington, and Harlan; his paternal grandmother, Joanne Fish of Liberty Township; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Steve was preceded in death by grandparents, Jean Wyant, Gus Wyant and Clyde Fish Sr.

Because of the virus pandemic, there will be no public calling hours or services. A public celebration of Steve’s life will take place at a later date. Please check back to the funeral home website for information as it becomes available.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

Steve’s family thanks Dr. Sulin Wu and Dr. Matthew Messana of University Hospitals for all that they did while Steve was under their care and for treating his family with such compassion throughout the entire ordeal. Also, special thanks to Brent Furrie for his strength and voice when Steve’s family could not find the strength to do so themselves. Steve would have been honored to see how Brent stepped up.

Steve spent most of his time here on earth fighting and managed to maintain such a lust for life that he spent his last weeks fighting even harder to stay. He would have been stunned and amazed to see how loved he was by so many. His family is so thankful for everyone who messaged with memories, photos, and stories, and is grateful to everyone who donated to his gofundme account, or dropped off food.

“Steve, we don’t want to say goodbye, so maybe we won’t. We’ll just say, ‘play on.’ We love you.” #fishfought