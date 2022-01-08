CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steven Eric Katz, 39, passed away after suffering an apparent heart attack at his home on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

Steven was born on February 25, 1982, in Youngstown, a son of Louis E. Katz and Catherine J. Katz and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 2000 graduate of Boardman High School and went on to earn a degree in Criminal Justice from Youngstown State University. Steven later went back to school, earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from Youngstown State University.

Steve worked at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for a short time and was currently working as a traveling nurse, having previously worked in Boston and Phoenix. This summer, Steven was planning on working in Alaska.

Steven was an Eagle Scout and loved the National Parks and enjoyed hiking. He also enjoyed raising Monarch Butterflies and planting a butterfly garden with his mother. He loved the Canfield Fair and was a fan of all Cleveland sports teams. He also enjoyed the sound of bagpipes.

In high school, Steven played soccer, was a member of the swim team and was also in the band. He also played the piano for 14 years. Steven loved his family very much. He was funny, very kind and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his parents, Catherine and Louis Katz; two brothers, Jason (Jennifer) Katz of Hudson and Brian (Ashley) Katz of Bexley; a sister, Laura (Greg) Bresnahan of Galena and eight nieces and nephews, Ian and Gwyneth Katz, Andrew, Brady and Cara Bresnahan, Ezra, Aurora and Baby Girl Katz and his wonderful dog, Shana.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, private family services will be held on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

Interment will follow at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chesterland.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 10 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.