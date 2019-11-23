Steve Zielinski, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steve Zielinski, 89, passed away peacefully early Wednesday afternoon, November 20, 2019, at Hospice House with family by his side.

Steve was born July 17, 1930, in Youngstown, and was a son of the late Steve and Wanda Musial Zielinski.

He was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and

lived his life in the area.

He served in the U.S. Air Force for four years during the Korean War and he served for many years in the Air Force Reserves, retiring as a Master Sgt. in 1990.

Mr. Zielinski worked for 33 years for Youngstown Sheet & Tube at the Brier Hill and Campbell Works, retiring from the mill in 1984.

He was a member of St. Joseph Church in Austintown, where he was a lector, and usher, and a member of the Men’s Club. Steve was also a member of the Austintown Fourth of July Parade Committee.

Mr. Zielinski enjoyed collecting baseball-style hats and loved sports trivia. He also loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them.

Steve leaves his wife of 62 years, Jean M. Kanik Zielinski, whom he married Oct. 19, 1957; three children, Donna (Dale) Holcomb of Parkman, Steve J. (Michele) Zielinski of Austintown, and Bob Zielinski of Youngstown; six grandchildren, Keith Holcomb, Kevin (Leila) Holcomb, Matthew Holcomb, Nicole, Zielinski, Joey Zielinski and Jordan Zielinski; four great-grandchildren, Cohen, Harley, Lonna, and Gracie and a sister, Betty (the late Jack) Harris of Austintown.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Monday, November 25, 2019 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the funeral home, and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 4545 New Rd., Austintown.

Committal services with military honors will follow the Mass and will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown.