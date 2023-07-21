YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steve J. Fetchet, 96, passed away peacefully, Tuesday morning, July 18, 2023, at Guardian Health Care Center.

Steve was born July 28, 1926, in Youngstown, a son of the late Stephen and Anna Fetchet.

Steve worked as a surveyor for the Mahoning County Engineer and retired after 30 years.

Mr. Fetchet was a member of St. Edward Church in Youngstown.

He proudly served in the United States Army during World War II.

Steve enjoyed cooking, working around the house, listening to music and caring for his family.

He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Sharon Ann (Earl) Schuler of Youngstown; his son, Steve (Shirley) Fetchet of Wintergreen, Florida; four grandchildren, Kristen Fetchet, Kaitlyn Fetchet, Tina Torres (Andrel McNally) and Kevin Wells and many extended family members.

Steve was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley J. Ward Fetchet and four siblings, Peter, Frank, Willie and Helen.

Family and friends may call from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 24, 2023 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m.

Interment will follow at Tod Homestead Cemetery in Youngstown,

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 23 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.