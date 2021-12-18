YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen Terlecky, 71, passed away of natural causes Tuesday afternoon, December 14, 2021.

Stephen was born August 13, 1950 in Youngstown, a son of the late Michael and Katherine Terlecky, and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1969 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

He worked as a plater at Delphi Automotive since 2006. In his younger years he was employed at J & L Steel, Brier Hill Works.

Steve was a member of Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church.

He enjoyed hiking, camping, and spending time with his family and friends,

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 39 years, Kathleen Stanyard Terlecky, whom he married June 25, 1982; two children, Alexander M. Terlecky of Portland, Oregon and Kevin A. Terlecky of Youngstown; a brother, Slofko (Martha) Terlecky of Poland; a nephew, Mark (Shannon) Terlecky and a niece, Natalie (Derrick) Waters.

A brother, Roman Terlecky, is deceased.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow the funeral home service and will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown.

A television tribute will air Monday December 20 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.