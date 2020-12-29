Stephen R. Prusak, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen R. Prusak, 85, passed away peacefully late Wednesday evening, December 23, 2020, at his home with family by his side.

Stephen, who was known affectionately to many as “Shorty,” was born November 17, 1935, in Youngstown, a son of the late John and Adela Steinager Prusak and was a lifelong area resident.

Mr. Prusak was a January 1954 graduate of Chaney High School and shortly thereafter joined and proudly served in the U.S. Navy.

Shorty worked for Loblaw’s, Commercial Shearing and in the steel mills before having a 26-year career at the General Motors Lordstown plant, from where he retired in 1998.

He was an active member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Holy Name of Jesus Church in Youngstown. Shorty was an altar server for funerals, was a Mass collector and was a groundskeeper and a volunteer at the church. He also volunteered his time for the St. Vincent DePaul Society and for the Dorothy Day House.

Mr. Prusak enjoyed golfing, bowling and watching the Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns and he loved spending time with his family.

Shorty leaves his wife of 60 years, Linda Scott Prusak, whom he married July 2, 1960; two daughters, Kimberly Wetzel of Boardman and Tina (Bill) Petro of Poland; his son, Richard (Deborah) Prusak of Austintown; six grandchildren, Ashley, Jake, Louis, Emily, Zachary and Alexis; two great-grandchildren, Thompson and Robbie and a brother, Edward (Irene) Prusak of Cortland.

Three brothers, John, Joseph and infant, Stephen Prusak and a sister, Ann Altier; are deceased.

Family and friends may call from12:00 noon – 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, December 30, at, Holy Name of Jesus Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m.

If paying respects to the family or attending the Mass, please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols. To those who cannot attend the visitation or services, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Shorty and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Committal services with military honors will follow the Mass and will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.



Memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Prusak’s name to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

