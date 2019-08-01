Stephen M. Thomas, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen M. Thomas, 63, of the city’s west side, former City of Youngstown Police Officer, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at his home.

Stephen was born August 11, 1955, in Youngstown, the son of the late Steve F. “Dutch” Thomas and Mary Vallus Thomas and lived in this area for most of his life.

He was a 1973 graduate of Chaney High School and worked at United States Steel, Ohio Works from 1973 to 1978.

Stephen then moved to Houston, Texas in 1978 and worked as a Harris County Texas Sheriff Deputy until 1989, when he moved back to Youngstown. In 1991, he joined the Youngstown Police Department as a patrolman and retired from the force in 2007.

Stephen was a member of Youngstown F.O.P. Lodge No. 28 and was a member of the National Rifle Association.

He loved taking care of his dogs and he especially loved to ride his 2011 Harley-Davidson Tri-Glide and associating with fellow bikers. He also loved music and played in several rock bands during his high school years.

He was of the Catholic faith and was a former member of Holy Name of Jesus Church in Youngstown.

Stephen will be lovingly remembered by his 21-year-old daughter, Victoria L. Thomas; two sisters, Marilyn (Vincent) Mason of Columbus and Nancy Downs of Dunedin, Florida and his former wife, Susan Wellman of Youngstown.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving grandmother, Mary “Bubba” Thomas.

Family and friends may call from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., Monday, August 5, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 5 at the funeral home and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 613 North Lakewood Avenue, Youngstown.

Internment will follow church services and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 2 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.