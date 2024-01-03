POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen M. “Steve” Helmick, Jr., 45, passed away Thursday evening, December 21, 2023, surrounded in love.

Stephen was born, June 14, 1978, in Youngstown, a son of the late Stephen M Helmick, Sr. and Colleen E. Cook Helmick and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1996 graduate of Boardman High School.

Steve was an amazing person; he was kind, funny and loving. He enjoyed long car rides, sitting out on the porch listening to music and hanging out. Steve would cook and grill-up some good eats. He was a collector of insulators and had an extraordinary talent for working on stained glass windows. He loved his cats and dogs and watching movies with his family.

Stevie leaves to cherish his memory, his wife and the love of his life, Crystal Helmick; his beautiful daughter, Olivia Helmick; his mother-in-law, Pam Coover; father-in-law, Ken (Lisa) Plants; his sister, Lauren Grossman; two brothers-in-law, Chris (Lacy) Giansanta and Jay (Annette) Hinrich; his sister-in-law, Jen (John) Barber; several cousins who were like siblings, Philip Helmick, Christopher “Adam” Helmick, Rosa (Jeffrey) Stewart, Hollie Costello, Theo Helmick, Tony (Amber) Helmick, Autumn (Sean) Johnson and Michael (Corrissa) Helmick and nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles and extended family members.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Friday, January 5, 2024, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a funeral service will take place at 5:00 p.m.

