Stephen L. “Steve” Buranich, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen L. “Steve” Buranich, 71, passed away Friday evening, November 1, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital following a brief illness.

Stephen was born January 14, 1948, in Youngstown, a son of the late Stephen L. and Anna Nemergut Buranich and lived his life in this area.

Steve was a 1968 graduate of Ursuline High School and retired from Wean United.

He was a longtime member of the former St. Casimir Church in Youngstown and was a member of the Knights of Columbus Immacolata Council No. 15086 and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Assembly No. 3760.

Steve enjoyed Cleveland pro sports and was a fan of the Indians and Browns.

He leaves his brother, David M. (Linda) Buranich of Corona, California; four nephews and many extended family in the Youngstown area.

A brother, Robert Michael Buranich is deceased.

Family and friends may call from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m., Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mt. Carmel Ave. in Youngstown, where a Memorial Mass will follow at 9:30 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

