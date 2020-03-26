Stephen Kiddon, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen Kiddon, 97, passed away peacefully in his sleep Tuesday morning, March 24, 2020, at Park Vista Retirement Community in Youngstown. He is now heavenly united with his wife of 66 years, Anna Kiddon, who died March 1, 2020.

Steve was born January 26, 1923, in Ellport Borough-Ellwood City, Pennsylvania and was the son of the late Gabriel “Harry” Kiddon and Antonia Repela Kiddon.

Steve served his country in the U.S. Army Air Corps in Europe during World War II.

After his honorable discharge from the service, he worked at McKenzie Muffler in Youngstown and for Paxson Machine in Salem before retiring.

He was a longtime member of St. Michael’s Orthodox Church in Youngstown, where he served as treasurer for many years. Steve was also a member of the Eastern Orthodox Men’s Society.



Steve enjoyed fishing and was an avid golfer. He was a member of the EOMS Golf League where he won several awards. He was well-known for his handyman skills and could fix just about anything.

Mr. Kiddon was a loving husband, father and grandfather and leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Kate Kiddon Till (Dave Shreve) of Delaware; his son, Gregory S. (Laura) Kiddon of Fairborn; six grandchildren, Pieter (Ashley) Till, Stefan Till, Kelsey Till (Scott Sommers), Andrew (Megan) Kiddon, James Kiddon and Barbara Kiddon; four great-grandchildren, Ainsley, Hudson, Cohen and Madeleine; a special Godson, Greg Trumbull; three sisters, Vera Pelligrini, Pearl (Bob) Kennedy, and Joyce Pratt and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his wife, whom he married September 13, 1953, three sisters and their husbands, Mary and Frances Liposky, Ann and Joe Sheeler and Olga and John Bilas and a brother-in-law, Esotto Pelligrini, are deceased.

Due to ongoing concerns for public health and safety, a small graveside service will be held for close family. Steve will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife at Tod Homestead Cemetery in Youngstown. A public memorial gathering will be held at a future date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

Memorial contributions may be made in Steve’s name to St. Michael’s Carpatho-Russian Orthodox Church, 125 Steel Street, Youngstown, OH 44509.

