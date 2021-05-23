Stephen Joseph “Steve” Matyi, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen Joseph “Steve” Matyi, 73, passed away early Saturday morning, May 15, 2021, ending his lifelong struggle with muscular dystrophy, surrounded by his loving family during his short stay at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Steve was born October 22, 1947, in Youngstown, the second eldest of 12 children born to the late Frank and Flora Cupples Matyi and was a lifelong area resident.

Mr. Matyi attended Chaney High School and proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

Steve was employed at U.S. Steel as a soaking pit heater supervisor for 16 years until 1980, then as a tow motor operator for Austintown Tool & Die Co. for 17 years, retiring in 1997.

Steve was an avid antique car enthusiast and a huge lifelong fan of all Cleveland pro sports teams, the Browns, Indians and Cavaliers, (he was such a big fan that he convinced his wife to switch from being a Steelers fan to a Browns fan). He was an amateur mechanic and a former member of the Iron Viking Motorcycle Club. He enjoyed swap meets, flea markets, and trips to Canada and Cooks Forest in Pennsylvania, where he enjoyed tubing on the Clarion River with his wife, son and nieces, Alexis and Amber. Steve loved going “here, there and everywhere” with them. For many years, he and his family were members of Yellow Duck Park. Every Fourth of July, they would be in line at 6:00 a.m. to spend the day going down water slides, swimming and enjoying all the holiday festivities.

Steve believed in supporting many causes including helping the less fortunate, especially Native Americans and the work of missionaries. He had a special love for all children, he and his wife helped raise his nieces, Alexis and Amber Allison and Steve especially enjoyed watching them play softball and volleyball.

He was of the Catholic faith.

Steve leaves his wife of 34 years, Shirley Harris Matyi, whom he married May 2, 1987; his son, Paul Matyi (Carla DeSantis) of Cuyahoga Falls; eight siblings, Frank Matyi of Youngstown, Mary Ann Matyi of Youngstown, Don (Dee) Matyi of Stow, Joanne (Ron) Dota of Youngstown, Marge (Fritz) Fekete of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Joseph Matyi (Kim) of Youngstown, Dan (Tina) Matyi of Palm Coast, Florida and Alice (Scott) Carpenter of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, including C.J., who was his “little helper” and his Goddaughter, Debbie Waterbeck. Last, but definitely not least, Steve leaves his “fur babies,” Shadow, Blue and Meagan.

He was preceded in death by siblings, Bernadette Roberts, Elaine Locketti and Ronald Matyi.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 29, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m.

Even though current mask regulations have become relaxed, the Matyi family asks that facial coverings be worn for Steve’s hours and services. To those unable to pay their respects in person, or are uncomfortable doing so, please keep Steve and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Committal services with military honors will follow the funeral home service and will be at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

Steve’s family thanks the Mahoning County Veterans Service Commission for all of the help over the years; an extra big thanks to Dr. Robert Angelo, who was “the best!;” thanks to FirstLight Home Care for sending the most amazing aide anyone could imagine, Zelda!, who was efficient, kind and very compassionate to Steve and his family and a final thanks to the staff of St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for the kindness shown and care given to Steve and his family.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 24 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.