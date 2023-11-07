GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen J. “Steve” Fabian, 100, formerly of E. Kline Street in Girard, passed away peacefully, Monday morning, November 6, 2023, at Vista Springs Quail Highlands after a long and fulfilling life.

Stephen was born June 11, 1923, in Girard, a son of the late Stephen and Lena (Besze) Fabian and was a lifelong area resident, moving to Concord Township one year ago.

He was a 1941 graduate of Girard High School and worked at the Ravenna Arsenal for two years before being drafted to the United States Army Air Force. Steve proudly served with the military police during World War II.

Mr. Fabian worked in electrical maintenance at Youngstown Sheet and Tube for 37 years before he retired in 1985.

Steve was a lifelong member of St. Rose Church in Girard and was also a member of the Men’s Garden Club in Youngstown and SNPJ Lodge 643.

An avid outdoorsman, Steve enjoyed gardening, fishing at Lake Erie and big game hunting throughout the United States, visiting Wyoming, Washington, Montana and North Dakota. Steve also enjoyed scuba diving in Florida. As a teenager, Steve was a Boy Scout and received the Distinguished Eagle Scout Award.

Steve was also a talented musician and learned to play the button box in his early 70’s. He enjoyed playing with Ed Standohar and Steve Luzar throughout the valley for over 20 years.

Stephen leaves to forever cherish his memory, his wife of 63 years, Sylvia Copich Fabian, whom he married December 27, 1960; his two daughters, Caroline (Douglas) Vicchiarelli of Northfield and Louise (Keith) Vouk of Kirtland; his four grandchildren, Gabrielle, Hannah, Dylan and Carlin and many nieces and nephews and many grandnieces and grandnephews.

Steve will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Two brothers, James and Joseph and three sisters, Rose, Mary and Lena preceded Steve in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 10, 2023, at St. Rose Church 48 E. Main St., Girard where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at St. Stephen Cemetery in Niles.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

