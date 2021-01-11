Stephen Firment, McDonald, Ohio

MCDONALD, Ohio – Stephen Firment, 89, passed away early Wednesday morning, January 6, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital following a battle with COVID-19.

Stephen was born September 10, 1931, in McDonald, a son of the late Adam and Suzanna Hajmacher Firment, and was a lifelong area resident.

He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War and worked for Ohio Edison in Niles for 25 and a half years, retiring in January of 1992.

Mr. Firment was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in McDonald.

Steve was also a member of the Knights of Columbus in McDonald, No. 235; the American Legion, No. 106 in Niles; the Korean War Veteran’s Association Mahoning Valley Chapter, No. 137; the Vienna Fish and Game Club and the Western Reserve Fish and Game Association, where he served as treasurer. He also belonged to the Keating Sportsman Club and the Second Wind Support group.

Steve greatly enjoyed traveling with his wife and visited Slovakia, Tahiti, Hawaii and Las Vegas, among many other places. They also enjoyed road trips, and every May they would drive to North Carolina and Georgia to pick up their grandchildren and bring them to McDonald for the summer.

Steve was considered a “jack of all trades” and could do most anything. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, dancing, and collecting antiques. In his later years, Steve enjoyed taking photos and videos of wildlife, and feeding and watching birds. A beloved father and grandfather, Steve always enjoyed the time he spent with his family, and his greatest joy in life was his grandchildren.

His wife of over 52 years, Virginia Gelbke Firment, whom he married July 26, 1952, passed away March 24, 2005.

He leaves to cherish his memory four sons, Stephen (Michelle) Firment of McDonald, John (Karen) Firment of Wake Forest, North Carolina, Edward (Christine) Firment of Alpharetta, Georgia and Michael Firment, with whom he made his home; two daughters, Joyce Brown of McDonald and Judith (Jeff) Stevens of Alpharetta; 13 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; a brother, Frances (Helen) Firment of Girard; Ken Rumbaugh, who was like a son to Steve; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Stephen will be truly and sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Besides his wife, a daughter Katherine Firment; two sisters, Ann Ragazzine and Mary Porinchak; and a great-grandson, Devin Bilodeau, preceded Steve in death.

Due to the current virus pandemic there will be no public calling hours at this time.

A private family service was held Monday, January 11, 2021, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State St., Girard.

Private interment took place at Girard Liberty Union Cemetery where Steve was laid to rest next to his wife.

In lieu of flowers, the Firment family suggests memorial contributions be made to any veteran’s organization in Steve’s name.