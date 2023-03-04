WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen A. Varmega, 92, formerly of Julian Street in Youngstown, passed away Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Champion Estates Assisted Living following a brief illness.

Stephen was born July 21, 1930, in Youngstown, a son of the late Michael and Mary Shirilla Varmega, and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1949 graduate of Wilson High School

He proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1955.

Steve worked part time for Century Foods from 1948 to 1970 and also worked for Youngstown Sheet and Tube Company/LTV Steel Campbell Works for 27 years and retired in 1984.

After retiring, Steve helped maintain the grounds at Meander Golf Course.

Mr. Varmega was a former member of St. Michael Orthodox Church.

He enjoyed golfing and bowling and was a member of the Eastern Orthodox Men’s Society and belonged to both the EOMS Golf League and Bowling League. Steve also enjoyed working on his car, “The UFO”.

Steve leaves to cherish his memory several nieces and nephews including Joyce (Jeffrey) Kish of Warren who helped care for Steve over the years.

A brother, William Varmega and two sisters, Marie Varmega and Dorothy Carrino preceded Steve in death.

There are no calling hours.

A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

Steve’s family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff of Champion Estates for their remarkable care and kindness shown to Steve during his time there.

In lieu of flowers, Steve’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through st.jude.org.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

