HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValeyTributes) – Stephanie Lynnette Allen, 55, passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022, after a brief illness.

Stephanie was born September 26, 1966, in Youngstown and was a lifelong area

resident.

Stephanie graduated from Rayen High School in 1984, where she was an excellent athlete in track.

She was employed by Omni Manor Nursing Home for a long period of time, performing various duties and jobs as she was needed.

Stephanie was a member of One Mind in Christ Church in Girard and had a strong love for Gospel Music. Most of all, she loved her family and friends and everyone loved her.

She was a proud mother and grandmother and always talked about her children and

grandchildren.

Stephanie leaves to cherish her precious memory, three daughters, Danielle Stokes, Drae Mills

and Asia Allen, all of Girard, two sons, Derran Walrond of Philadelphia and Michael Mills, Jr, of Girard; ten grandchildren; a brother, Jason Joffray of Howland and two nephews.

Stephanie was preceded in death by her mother, Martha Jean Joffray; grandparents, Minnie

and Hardy B. Walker; grandson, Sheldon Noah Jones and an uncle, Wesley Walker.



Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Friday March 11, 2022, at

Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State St. Girard, where a service will take place at 4:00 p.m.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

