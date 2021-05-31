Stanley P. Chermely, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stanley P. Chermely, 96, passed away unexpectedly Thursday afternoon, May 27, 2021, at his home.

Stanley was born December 28, 1924, in Wooster and was the youngest of three children born to the late Joseph and Mary Kozar Chermely.

He was raised in Cleveland and attended Collinwood High School. He honorably served in the Pacific Theater in World War II, earning the Victory Medal Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon.

After returning home from the war, he attended Western Reserve University.

Initially, Stanley worked for Thompson Products, Inc. and retired from the American Tobacco Company after 33 years as a sales representative.

Stanley enjoyed playing poker with his friends at the senior center in Struthers and he loved playing Mexican Train Dominoes with his family. He also enjoyed horse racing, golf, photography and a good cigar.

He was a member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Youngstown and he was a member of and past-president of SNPJ Lodge No. 153.

Stanley leaves his daughter and son-in-law, Attorney Diane L. Chermely Tanner and Joseph Tanner; nine nieces and nephews and six great-nieces and great-nephews.

His wife of 58 years, Helen “Sally” Chermely, passed away in 2019. A sister, Mary Cergol; a brother, Joseph Chermely; brothers-in-law, Steve Kovac and John Kovach; sisters-in-law, Mary Dezort, Susan Marvich, Mildred Kovach, Julia Hruska, Pauline Farmer and two nephews also preceded Stanley in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 1, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Family and friends may also call from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 2, at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1429 Mahoning Avenue, Youngstown, where funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m.

Interment with military honors will follow the church service and will be at Tod Homestead Cemetery in Youngstown, where Stanley will be laid to rest next to his beloved Sally.

To send flowers to Stanley’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 1 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.