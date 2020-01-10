Sophia Millich, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sophia Millich, passed away Monday afternoon, January 6, 2020, at her home at Sunrise Assisted Living after a long and fulfilling life.

Sophia was born in Carbon, Pennsylvania and was a daughter of the late Nick and Barbara Millich.

Sophia graduated from high school in Bessemer, Pennsylvania and also graduated with a B.A. from Youngstown University. She worked for many years at Trumbull Memorial Hospital, retiring in 1997.

She was a member of Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church in Youngstown. Sophia was also a member of the Circle of Serbian Sisters, Trumbull Memorial Hospital Retirees and the Red Hat Society and was a volunteer with Ohio Social Services.

She enjoyed knitting and crocheting for charity, collecting antiques and shopping at antique shops, attending craft shows and flea markets, and spending time at her home in South Pasadena, Florida.



Sophia is survived by her sister, Sally Millich and a very special cousin, Ruth Ann Herman, who was also her caregiver.



There were no calling hours. A private committal service was held Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Belmont Park Cemetery in Liberty Township.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

Many thanks to the staff at Sunrise Assisted Living for the kindness shown and care given to Sophia, and thanks to the staff of Crossroad Hospice.