AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sondra Jean Perkins, 84, formerly of Youngstown’s west side, passed away Thursday afternoon, July 27, 2023, at Select Specialty Hospital in Boardman following a brief illness.

Sondra was born October 6, 1938, in East Liverpool, a daughter of the late Lester and Clara Jurczak Hall and came to the Youngstown area in 1969.

She was a 1956 graduate of East Liverpool High School.

She dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

Mrs. Perkins was a member of Wickliffe Presbyterian Church in Austintown.

She enjoyed bowling, playing cards, sewing, baking, cross stitch and traveling.

Sondra leaves to cherish her memory her four daughters, Diane (Walter) Malys of Mount Gilead, Sherri (Tony) Walden of New Albany, Julie (Steve) Shuttleworth of Anchorage, Alaska and Michelle Smith of Austintown; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Darrell (Judy) Hall of Alexandria, Virginia and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Sondra will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband of 50 years, James A. Perkins, whom she married February 8, 1966, passed away July 24, 2016; a sister, Janet Lee Bennett and a son-in-law, Brett H. Smith, also preceded Sondra in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Wickliffe Presbyterian Church, 45 Idlewood Road, Austintown, where a memorial service will be held at noon.

In lieu of flowers, Sondra’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Wickliffe Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 7 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.