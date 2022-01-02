CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sister Jeanne Cigolle, OSU, of the Ursuline Sisters of Youngstown, died Thursday, December 30, 2021, at age 93.

Agnes M. Cigolle was born in Girard on August 3, 1928, the daughter of the late John and Matilda Yelenc Cigolle.

She attended St. Rose School in Girard and graduated from Ursuline High School in 1946.

She entered the Ursuline Sisters of Youngstown on February 2, 1946 and professed final vows on August 13, 1951.

Sister Jeanne earned a Bachelor of Science degree in education in 1954 from Youngstown College. She then earned a Master of Science degree in education in 1961 from Marquette University in Milwaukee.

In her 63 years of active ministry, Sister Jeanne taught at St. Anne, St. Columba and St. Patrick Elementary Schools. After 16 years of teaching, Sister Jeanne worked in service to the Ursuline Sisters at the then, new Motherhouse.

In 1976, Sister Jeanne earned a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Youngstown State University.

After graduation, she entered a career in nursing. She served for several years as the nurse for the Ursuline Sisters and worked as a nurse at Assumption Village Nursing Home. Beginning in 1981, she began to work with the Windsor House, Inc., in their facilities as a nurse, director of human resources and as the coordinator of opening all new facilities, a position she held for 21 years. Upon retirement from Windsor House, she worked part-time for the Antonine Sisters in their Adult Day Care Center.

When Sister Jeanne returned to service at the Motherhouse, she began to coordinate the water aerobics and water therapy programs.

Sister Jeanne leaves her sisters in community and a sister-in-law, Marion Cigolle.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, John, Jr. and Thomas.

Funeral services will be held at the Ursuline Motherhouse, 4250 Shields Road, Canfield. Friends may call beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022.

A Mass of Christian burial will begin at 11:00 a.m.

Those who plan to attend services at the Motherhouse must wear a face mask and show proof of vaccination.

Memorial donations may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Youngstown.

Arrangements handled by Kinnick Funeral Home.

To send flowers to Sister Jeanne Cigolle’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 3 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.