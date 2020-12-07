Sister Frances Marie Sopko, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sister Frances Marie Sopko, OSU, 93, died Friday afternoon, December 4, 2020, at The Woodlands at AustinWoods.



Sister Frances was born Josephine Ann Sopko on March 19, 1927, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late John and Anna Kacik Sopko.

She was raised in Youngstown and graduated from Ursuline High School in 1946. She entered the Ursuline Sisters on February 2, 1947 and was received into the novitiate on August 13, 1947. She made perpetual profession on August 11, 1952. Sister Frances Marie earned a BS in Education from Youngstown University in 1955 and also studied at St. John College in Cleveland.



In 66 years of active ministry, Sister Frances Marie served in a variety of schools, including teaching at St. Nicholas in Struthers and at St. Ann, St. Patrick, Holy Name of Jesus and Immaculate Conception, each in Youngstown. She also served as principal at SS. Peter & Paul School and at Holy Name.



Her involvement in ministry also included various administrative positions in other church settings, including Assumption Village Nursing Home in North Lima, Our Lady of Lebanon Shrine in North Jackson, St. Lucy Parish in Campbell and the Ursuline Center in Canfield.



Sister Frances Marie leaves her Sisters in the Ursuline Community and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her brothers, John, Gerald and Albert and her sisters, Ann Molnar and Mary Chlysta.



Family and friends are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial that will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael Church in Canfield. If paying respects at the church, please follow all current health protocols and guidelines. To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so, please remember Sister Frances Marie in your thoughts and prayers.



Private committal services will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Youngstown, securely through www.theursulines.org.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 8 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com:



