YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sifredo Cardona, 73, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at his home.

Sifredo was born October 23, 1949, in Hormigueros, Puerto Rico, a son of the late Luis and Ana Celia Lebron Cardona, and came to the United States and the Youngstown area as a child.

Mr. Cardona worked at Niles Iron and Metal for over 50 years retiring in 2021.

He was a kind, fun, loving, solid man that stood by his words. Sifredo touched and helped to shape the lives of many throughout his lifetime, even when he felt he had no impact. His family will carry the lessons he taught them for years to come and pass them on to the next generation as promised.

Sifredo leaves to cherish his memory a host of family and friends and will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Besides his parents, Luis Cardona and Ana Celia Lebron Cardona, a brother, Luis “Heavy” Cardona Jr., and a sister, Gloria Cardona preceded Sifredo in death.

Per Sifredo’s request, there will be no calling hours or services.

Private interment will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery in Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

