YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sidna Lynn Mashiska, 75, passed away Thursday morning, May 25, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Sidna was born December 17, 1947, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late William and Elizabeth Vekasy Holtzman and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1965 graduate of Chaney High School and worked for Youngstown City Schools as a teacher’s aide for 32 years before retiring in 2011.

Mrs. Mashiska was an active member of Highway Tabernacle and taught Sunday School for many years.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Sidna leaves to forever cherish her memory, her daughter, Michelle Lynn Mashiska of Youngstown; her son, Anthony W. Mashiska of Youngstown; her sister, Judy Holtzman of Youngstown and a brother, Gary Holtzman of Hartford, Ohio.

Sidna will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband of nearly 46 years, Anthony J. Mashiska, whom she married March 4, 1970, passed away January 22, 2016.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m.

Interment will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery in Youngstown at a later date where Sidna will be laid to rest with her husband.

