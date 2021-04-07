Shirley Saccomen, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Saccomen, 79, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, April 7, 2021, at Hospice House with her family by her side, following a brief illness.

Shirley was born March 31, 1942, on the shores of the Chesapeake Bay in Havre de Grace, Maryland, and was a daughter of the late Edward Dolan and Ella Stevens Dolan.

Shirley moved to this area in 1976 and was a homemaker who dedicated her life to raising and caring for her family.

She was an avid bingo player and loved to go thrift shopping. Shirley enjoyed arts & crafts and especially enjoyed plastic canvas embroidery. She loved and adored her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, all of whom called her “Granny,” and each of whom was the apple of her eye.

Shirley leaves five children, each of whom was her “favorite child,” Earl “Jr.” (Toni) Saccomen of Youngstown, Shirley M. (Danny) Cole of Fairmont, W.Va., Bill (Susan) Saccomen of Texas, Carl Saccomen of Youngstown, and Michael Saccomen (fiancé Paula) of Pickens, South Carolina; 20 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.

Her husband of 46 years, Earl F. Saccomen, whom she married Feb. 14, 1959, passed away in July of 2005. Besides her husband, two favorite daughters, Pamela Sue Boyer and Betsy Boley; a favorite son, David Saccomen; brothers, Edward, John, Robert and Jimmy and sisters, Ruth Wright, Mary Wright, and Ida Dolan, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Friday, April 9, 2021 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where private services for the family only will follow.

If attending the visitation, please be mindful of current health protocols and social distancing guidelines. To those who cannot attend the visitation, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Shirley and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 8 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.