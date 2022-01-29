COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley J. Britton, 87, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

Shirley was born November 23, 1934 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, a daughter of the late Edward and Jean Wanhala.

Shirley had a strong faith and firm belief in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She greatly enjoyed reading her bible and it was often times found open. She was her family’s “prayer warrior” and many of her conversations and visits with her family members would end with Shirley saying “Let’s Pray.”

She enjoyed reading, playing cards, working crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, watching Hallmark movies and planting her flower pots for her patio. She also enjoyed playing scrabble and earned herself the family title, “the Scrabble Queen,” as she usually beat everyone. Shirley knew many words her children had never heard of. Most of all, Shirley loved being with any and all of her family.

Shirley leaves to cherish her memory, five children, Dale (Leslie) Britton of Youngstown, Debbie (Steve) Mansour of Canfield, Dianne (Tom) Yeager of New Berlin, Wisconsin, Cheryl King of Hubbard, and Jeff King of Panama City Beach, Florida; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; a sister, Julie Curran of Port St. Lucie, Florida and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Shirley will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her parents; her husband, William Edward Britton; a grandson, Eddie; a great-granddaughter, Avery; two brothers, Clifford Lepisto and Sherman Wanhala and three sisters, Vivian Anderson, Lorraine Brown and Helen Dove preceded Shirley in death.

There are no public calling hours or services scheduled at this time.

A private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his faithful servants. ~Psalm 116:15

We are confident, I say, and would prefer to be away from our body and at home with the Lord. ~2 Corinthians 5:8

