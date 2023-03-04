AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Stanec, 73, passed away Tuesday evening, February 28, 2023, at her home, surrounded by the love of her family following a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.

Shirley was born April 13, 1949, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Steve and Philomena Massaro Stanec and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of East High School.

She worked at AIM Leasing in Girard as a dispatcher for many years before she retired.

She was a member of St. Joseph Church in Austintown.

Shirley enjoyed her hydrangeas, butterflies, reading, watching reality TV, Sunday dinners and spending time with her family.

Shirley leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Dawn Blinsky of Austintown; her two sons, John P. Blinsky and Gregory W. (Lisa) Blinsky both of Austintown; two grandsons, John Patrick Blinsky and Hunter Wayne Blinsky; a brother, Steve (Julie) Stanec of Austintown; two sisters, Janet Stanec of Austintown and Debbie (Victor) Burnett of Canfield and many nieces and nephews and extended family members.

Shirley will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A private family service will be held at a later date at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance in Shirley’s name.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 6 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.