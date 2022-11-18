NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Mowchan, 85, passed away Wednesday afternoon, November 16, 2022, at her home.

Shirley was born January 23, 1937, in Ramey, Pennsylvania, the youngest of ten children born to Herman Miller and Maude Martin Miller.

She came to the Youngstown area in the early 1960s and dedicated her life to raising and caring for her family.

Shirley also worked outside the home as a nurse’s aide with Sateri Homes for 20 years and retired in 2002

Mrs. Mowchan was a member of St. Christine Church in Youngstown.

She enjoyed baking, sewing and shopping. Shirley also loved animals and enjoyed taking her little dogs on walks. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Shirley leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Melanie (David) Solomon of Youngstown; her son, Edward Mowchan of North Lima; three grandchildren, Jessica (Donnie) Schuler of Mineral Ridge, Nicolaus Mowchan of Mineral Ridge and Ryan Solomon of Youngstown and many nieces and nephews and extended family members.

Shirley will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband, Edward J. Mowchan, whom she married February 27, 1960, passed away August 21, 2020.

Nine brothers and sisters also preceded Shirley in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown, where Shirley will be laid to rest next to her husband.



To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 20 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.