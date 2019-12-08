Shelley L. Kutan, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shelley L. Kutan, 83, passed away peacefully late Sunday morning, November 24, 2019, at her home at Memorial Gables of Green Pastures in Marysville.

Shelley was born October 29, 1936 in Butler, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Ferdinand and Mildred Fogel. She came to this area as a young woman in the late 1950s and moved to Marysville in 2012.

She graduated from Butler High School

She was a homemaker who also worked various jobs outside the home. Mrs. Kutan worked for Nationwide Insurance, for J.C. Penney in the Southern Park Mall, for Ponderosa Steakhouse in Austintown and she was a crossing guard for the Austintown Schools as well as a cafeteria worker at Austintown Fitch High School.

Shelley was a member of Tabernacle Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Austintown.

Mrs. Kutan enjoyed the outdoors. She loved gardening, travel and she especially enjoyed hiking the Rocky Mountains with her husband. Shelley also loved children and she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially the time she spent with her grandchildren.

Her husband of almost 54 years, Richard Kutan, who was a well-known local D.J. and radio personality in this area known as “Johnny Kay,” passed away December 5, 2014.

Shelley is survived by a daughter, Robin (Troy) Wright of Marysville; a son, Richard (Shawn) Kutan of Canfield and five grandchildren, Caila (Sebastian) Dodds, Andrew Wright, Jacob Wright, Alannah Kutan and Danielle Kutan.

Besides her husband, six siblings, Richard Fogel, Jackie DiGiacomo, Kenneth Fogel, Gaye Dickey, Bernice Goldinger and Arlene Howryla, preceded her in death, with Arlene passing away just five hours before Shelley.

Private funeral services were held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road in Youngstown.

Mrs. Kutan’s family suggests that anyone wishing to make material contributions, do so by donating to the Alzheimer’s Association, to Loving Care Hospice, 779 London Avenue in Marysville, OH 43040 or to the National Parks Service.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 9 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.