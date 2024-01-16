AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharron Ann Sutton, 80, died peacefully, Thursday morning, January 11, 2024, in the comfort of her home.

Sharron was born April 5, 1943, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Roy and Kate Vesey and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

She worked as a LPN for ten years.

Sharron was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Austintown.

She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family.

Sharron is survived by her husband of nearly 62 years, William W. Sutton, whom she married February 24, 1962; her three children, Kathy (Robert) Johnson of Austintown, Karen (Richard) Wildes of Myrtle Beach, Sout Carolina and Kory Sutton of Austintown; four grandchildren, Amanda (Josh) Upright, Tiffany (Jeremy) Joki, BJ (Beth) Johnson and Aimee Wildes (Maegan Benton); three great-grandchildren, Noah, Emma and Luca; her brother, Paul (Tina) Vesey of Columbiana; her sister, Linda (Hank) Lipinski of Henderson, Nevada; many nieces, nephews and extended family members and her beloved cats, Penny, Shelly and Indy.



Sharron will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Sharron’s family has planned the following services, a celebration of life service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 20, 2024, in the chapel at Green Haven Memorial Gardens, 3495 S. Canfield Niles Road, Canfield.

A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 550 N. Four Mile Run Road, Austintown. All are welcome to attend.

Sharron’s family would like to remind everyone to please dress warm when attending services on Saturday as temperatures will be below freezing.

The service on Sunday will be available to live stream via Zoom, please contact the family for information on how to join this live stream.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to either Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Austintown or to Hospice of the Valley.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 18 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.