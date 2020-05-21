Sharon Wiery, McDonald, Ohio

McDonald, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon Wiery, 80, passed away peacefully, Tuesday morning, May 19, 2020, at Heritagespring Healthcare Center.

Sharon was born March 18, 1940, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late James and Margaret “Peggy” Hopchick Santagata. She lived in McDonald until 2015 when she moved to Cincinnati to be closer to her son and his family.

She was a proud graduate of McDonald High School and was employed at the Kaufmann’s Distribution Center during the mid-to-late 1990s.

Mrs. Wiery was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard.

Sharon greatly enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and friends, oftentimes, inviting friends and family over to join them for dinner. Sharon was very social and loved dogs and other animals. During her time at the retirement community, she was well known for participating in many of the activities with other residents and her family.

Sharon leaves to cherish her memory her son, Michael (Teena) Wiery of Mainville; two granddaughters, Anna and Elizabeth Wiery; a niece, Gina Santagata of McDonald; her brother and sister-in-law, Harry and Connie Sowers of Maineville and their extended family.

Sharon will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband, John Wiery, whom she married June 22, 1968, passed away January 21, 1997. A brother, James Santagata, also preceded Sharon in death.

Due to the current virus pandemic, there will be no calling hours.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Rose Church on Friday, May 22, 2020.

Private committal services will follow the Mass and take place at Girard Liberty Union Cemetery, where Sharon will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 22, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.