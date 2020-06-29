Sharon Lynn Brandt Olsavsky, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon Lynn Brandt Olsavsky, 62, passed away unexpectedly Saturday evening, June 20, 2020, at her home.

Sharon was born March 27, 1958, in Youngstown and was a daughter of the late Edward and Nancy Tomasino Brandt.

She was raised in Youngstown, was a graduate of Chaney High School and then lived in Texas, Louisiana and Florida before returning to Youngstown in 1999.

While living in Texas, Sharon graduated from the School of Nursing at Frank Phillips Community College in Borger. Upon her return to Youngstown, Sharon was a school nurse for various local schools.

Sharon was a wonderful mother to her two daughters and was a thoughtful and devoted caregiver all of her life. She loved helping others and was a longtime caregiver to family.

Sharon was a free spirit who loved to laugh, and was a very creative person who had a terrific zest for life. She loved cooking, shopping, the outdoors and she truly enjoyed her family.

Sharon leaves her loving daughters, Jessica Olsavsky of Pittsburgh and Rachel Olsavsky of Boardman; a grandson, Jordy Olsavsky of Boardman, who affectionately called her “KooKoo”; a brother, Edward Brandt of Youngstown.

Besides her parents, her former husband, Robert J. Olsavsky; two sisters, Laura and Dianne Brandt, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday, June 29, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown, OH 44509 where a celebration of life service will be held at 6:45 p.m. Please observe current social distancing and health precaution guidelines when attending.

In lieu of flowers, and due to Sharon’s unexpected passing, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with final expenses.