Sharon E. Crish, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon E. Crish, 70, passed away late Sunday morning, September 6, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital following a long and courageous battle with colon cancer.

Sharon was born January 20, 1950, in Richwood, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Hilbert L. Taylor and Madeline A. Hall Taylor and came to this area with her family as a child.

Sharon graduated from Chaney High School in 1968 and worked for the Dollar Savings & Trust Co., National City Bank and retired from PNC Bank in 2012.

Mrs. Crish enjoyed people, enjoyed spending time with her “peeps” girls and truly enjoyed the time she spent with her family and friends

She was of the Catholic faith.

Sharon leaves her husband of over 49 years, Phillip A. Crish, whom she married April 24, 1971; her daughter, Leslee (Joe) Fanto of Austintown; two sisters, Roberta (Michael) Grgich of Bonsall, California and Vicki Taylor of Youngstown; a brother, Gene Taylor of Youngstown; a stepbrother; two stepsisters, many extended family members; many, many friends and her “granddog,” Vito.

An infant daughter and a brother, Bruce Taylor, are deceased.

There are no public calling hours and a celebration of Sharon’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 10 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

