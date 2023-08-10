YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon D. Ashmore, 71, passed away peacefully, Saturday morning, August 5, 2023, at Omni Manor.

Sharon was born February 10, 1952, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Walter and Bertha Louise Gavin Ashmore and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of North High School and subsequently earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Youngstown State University.

Sharon will always be remembered as a kind and caring person. She enjoyed reading and was an avid fan of Dwayne Johnson, a.k.a. The Rock. Sharon also enjoyed cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, especially for their quarterback.

Sharon leaves to cherish her memory her brother, Leslie (Cindy) Ashmore of Rochester Hills, Michigan and several cousins and extended family members.

Besides her parents, a brother, Kevin Ashmore preceded Sharon in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a funeral service will take place at 2:00 p.m.

Interment will follow at Tod Homestead Cemetery in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 11 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.