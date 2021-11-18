Serafina Creatura, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Serafina Creatura, 84, passed away Tuesday afternoon, November 16, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, surrounded by her family.

Serafina was born November 3, 1937 in Formicola, Italy to the late Giuseppina Matarazzo Parillo and Giuseppi Parillo and was the second eldest of six children. From a young age, Serafina learned how to take care of the household and she helped raised her siblings. At the age of 10, Serafina learned how to make her now-famous bread and soup that would later be enjoyed by many generations of her family.

Serafina came to America with her mother on December 30, 1953, just after turning 16, settling in Girard. A tireless worker who loved caring for others, she began work immediately at The Workman’s Overall and Towel Supply Company in Youngstown in order to financially help the remainder her family come to America.

Serafina was a dark-haired beauty that many said resembled Sofia Loren, the Italian actress, which always made Serafina smile. A young John Creatura first laid eyes on Serafina while they were working together, and knew immediately that he was going to marry her. On July 22, 1961, John and Serafina did marry and the couple had two children. After her children were born, Serafina worked for Easco Aluminum for 18 years, retiring from there to be a homemaker.

Anyone who walked into Serafina and John’s home was always welcomed with open arms, a sense of comfort and the smell of fresh pizza and sauce. There was always plenty of food to be had around the table. Even if one had just eaten, Serafina was going to serve a warm plate of food while sharing unforgettable memories, stories about the “old country,” and many laughs at the table.

Serafina loved and missed Italy deeply. She was very fortunate to have visited the country where she was born many times after moving to America and was able to take her husband and children to see her village where she grew up. She also would frequently call her cousins in Italy from Ohio to talk for hours.

Besides cooking and baking she loved to tend to her roses, fig trees and the many plants in her garden. Serafina will be remembered for her pizza, Italian fried dough (known as wandi), as well as for her yard, which was covered in beautiful flowers for most of the year and for her funny comebacks and one-liners. She also enjoyed watching The Cooking Channel as well as the Italian Channel. Most of all, the most important thing in her life was her family and Serafina enjoyed taking care them, cherishing the many memories they made together.

Mrs. Creatura was a devout member of St. Rose Church in Girard.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 60 years, John Creatura; a daughter, Anna (Frank) Popovich of Poland; a son, Chuck (Millie) Creatura of Poland; four grandchildren, Francesca (fiance Collin) and Sara Popovich, and Jonathan and Mila Creatura; three brothers, Rocco (Rosemarie) Parillo of Girard, Vincenzo “Vince” Parillo of Girard and Luciano (Marilyn) Parillo of Boardman; two sisters, Caroline (Sam) Martuccio of Girard, and Angeline; sisters-in-law, Sandra Zentko and MaryAnne Creatura, both of Youngstown; many nieces and nephews; many extended family members and many friends.

Serafina will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, at St. Rose Church, 48 E. Main St., where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Due to the ongoing pandemic, all in attendance are asked to wear masks or face coverings and to respect social distancing guidelines.

Entombment will follow the Mass and will be at Girard Liberty Union Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

Serafina’s family thanks the many caregivers and wonderful family members who offered love, kindness, help, and support over the past several years.

